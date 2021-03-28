×
3 things to know | Round 4 | Club Car Championship

Mar 29, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, Adam Svensson earns his second Korn Ferry Tour title with a birdie on the second playoff hole at The Landings Club (Deer Creek).