3 things to know | Round 4 | Club Car Championship

Mar 29, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, Adam Svensson earns his second Korn Ferry Tour title with a birdie on the second playoff hole at The Landings Club (Deer Creek).
