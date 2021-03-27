×
Max McGreevy comments after Round 3 of the Club Car Championship

Mar 28, 2021

Following his third-round 69 at the 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, Max McGreevy explains why he feels so confident being atop the leaderboard with 18 holes remaining and seeking his second Korn Ferry Tour title in the last year.