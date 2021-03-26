Max McGreevy interview after Round 2 of the Club Car Championship

|
Mar 27, 2021
Following his second-round 67 at the 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, Max McGreevy discusses how a putting adjustment courtesy of his father has helped propel him to a two-shot lead
