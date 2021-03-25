×
Sam Saunders makes competitive return from broken leg at Club Car Championship

Mar 25, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, Sam Saunders reflects on wisdom imparted by his grandfather Arnold Palmer as he readies to make his competitive return from a broken leg suffered in a skiing accident. The Landings Club’s Marshwood Course, adjacent to tournament host course Deer Creek, is one of Palmer’s earliest course designs.