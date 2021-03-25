×
Max McGreevy comments after Round 1 of the Club Car Championship

Mar 26, 2021

Following his opening-round 65 at the 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, Max McGreevy explains his play being sporadic since winning last summer, but when he does make the weekend is giving himself a chance to win.