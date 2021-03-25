Behind-the-scenes of Kevin Dougherty’s training day at Club Car Championship

|
Mar 25, 2021
Prior to the 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, Oklahoma State alum Kevin Dougherty utilizes the Oakridge Wellness Center for an intricate fitness routine as he trains to compete at The Landings Club (Deer Creek) with an eye on improving on his 2020 runner-up finish in Savannah.
