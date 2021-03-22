×
Roberto Díaz interview after winning the Chitimacha Louisiana Open

Mar 22, 2021

Following his final-round 68 at the 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, Roberto Díaz explains how at one point believed that he would never win, but in his 113th start claimed his first Korn Ferry Tour title.