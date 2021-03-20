×
Roberto Díaz comments after Round 3 of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open

Mar 21, 2021

Following his third-round 64 at the 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, Roberto Díaz discusses his time caddying for close friend Abraham Ancer at the WGC-Workday Championship and how the experience had a profound impact on his own competitive mindset.