Roberto Díaz comments after Round 3 of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open

Mar 21, 2021
Following his third-round 64 at the 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, Roberto Díaz discusses his time caddying for close friend Abraham Ancer at the WGC-Workday Championship and how the experience had a profound impact on his own competitive mindset.
