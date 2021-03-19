Roberto Díaz comments after Round 2 of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Mar 20, 2021
Following his second-round 65 at the 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, Roberto Díaz explains his new approach to the game as a new father, which puts family time before golf.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.