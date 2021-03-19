×
Preston Stanley comments after Round 2 of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open

Mar 20, 2021

Following his second-round 71 at the 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, Preston Stanley describes the emotions of making the cut on the number in his first Korn Ferry Tour start.