Hayden Buckley interview after winning the LECOM Suncoast Classic

Feb 22, 2021

Following his final-round 70 at the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic, Hayden Buckley discusses not learning he was in the field until Thursday morning to then winning his first Korn Ferry Tour title with a playoff birdie.