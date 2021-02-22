Hayden Buckley interview after winning the LECOM Suncoast Classic

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Feb 22, 2021
Following his final-round 70 at the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic, Hayden Buckley discusses not learning he was in the field until Thursday morning to then winning his first Korn Ferry Tour title with a playoff birdie.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.