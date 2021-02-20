×
Hayden Buckley interview after Round 3 of the LECOM Suncoast Classic

Feb 21, 2021

Following his third-round 68 at the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic, Hayden Buckley discusses not being in the field this week until Thursday morning and how he is now 18 holes from his first Korn Ferry Tour title.