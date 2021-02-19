×
Brent Grant comments after Round 2 of the LECOM Suncoast Classic

Feb 20, 2021

Following his second-round 66 at the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic, Brent Grant discusses taking a bit of a break during the offseason, but being ready to go in the first event of the 2021.