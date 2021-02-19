Brent Grant comments after Round 2 of the LECOM Suncoast Classic

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Feb 20, 2021
Following his second-round 66 at the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic, Brent Grant discusses taking a bit of a break during the offseason, but being ready to go in the first event of the 2021.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.