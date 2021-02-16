Korn Ferry Returns for 2020-2021 season

|
After a four-month hiatus, the Korn Ferry Tour returns at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. The top 10 players on the points list following the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship will be eligible to play all opposite field events for the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season. With two wins under his belt and inside the top 10, Davis Riley had a chance to compete in the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
