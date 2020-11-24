×
Strategy via rock-paper-scissors: James Hahn at 2010 Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Nov 24, 2020

In the third round of the 2010 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, James Hahn and his caddie play rock-paper-scissors to determine whether to go for the green on the par-5 11th hole at Daniel Island Club (Ralston Creek).