Strategy via rock-paper-scissors: James Hahn at 2010 Korn Ferry Tour Championship

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Nov 24, 2020
In the third round of the 2010 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, James Hahn and his caddie play rock-paper-scissors to determine whether to go for the green on the par-5 11th hole at Daniel Island Club (Ralston Creek).
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.