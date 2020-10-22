Korn Ferry Tour | 2020 recap

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Oct 22, 2020
Since the Korn Ferry Tour returned to play in mid-June, 17 different players have entered the winner’s circle. While PGA TOUR cards won't be handed out until the end of the combined 2020-21 season, 10 players received special status for four PGA TOUR events in 2021.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.