Korn Ferry Tour | 2020 recap

Oct 22, 2020

Since the Korn Ferry Tour returned to play in mid-June, 17 different players have entered the winner’s circle. While PGA TOUR cards won't be handed out until the end of the combined 2020-21 season, 10 players received special status for four PGA TOUR events in 2021.