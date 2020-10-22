×
Get to Know: Charlie Saxon

Oct 22, 2020

Charlie Saxon has already proven himself on the Korn Ferry Tour. With three top-10 finishes in 2020, the 27-year-old finished 47th on the money list. But what do the other players have to say about him? One common theme, he can drive it like a beast! Get to know more about Charlie Saxon and what has worked for his game so far.