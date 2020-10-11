×
Trey Mullinax interview after winning the 2020 Orange County National

Oct 11, 2020

Following his final-round 69 at the 2020 Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39, Trey Mullinax discusses how his putter on the final nine made the difference in claiming his second Korn Ferry Tour title.