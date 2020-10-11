×
3 things to know | Round 4 | Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39

Oct 11, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39, Trey Mullinax cards 2-under 69 to finish at 23-under and win by one stroke.