3 things to know | Round 4 | Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39

Oct 11, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39, Trey Mullinax cards 2-under 69 to finish at 23-under and win by one stroke.
