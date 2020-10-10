Trey Mullinax interview after Round 3 of the Orange County National

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Oct 10, 2020
Following his third-round of 62 at the 2020 Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39, Trey Mullinax divulges the forces behind his positive mind frame as he assumes a three-stroke lead entering the final round.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.