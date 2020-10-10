×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Trey Mullinax interview after Round 3 of the Orange County National

Oct 10, 2020

Following his third-round of 62 at the 2020 Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39, Trey Mullinax divulges the forces behind his positive mind frame as he assumes a three-stroke lead entering the final round.