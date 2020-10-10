Joey Garber reacts to cruel near-ace at Orange County National

|
Oct 10, 2020
Following the third round of the 2020 Orange County National Championship, Joey Garber reacts to a near-ace on the par-3 17th hole at Orange County National GC - Panther Lake, where his tee shot bounced into the cup before kicking 55 feet away.
