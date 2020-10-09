Stephen Franken comments after Round 2 of the Orange County National

|
Oct 10, 2020
Following his second consecutive round of 64 at the 2020 Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39, 36-hole leader Stephen Franken explains how he has simplified things away from the course to help him on the course.
