Stephen Franken comments after Round 2 of the Orange County National

Oct 10, 2020

Following his second consecutive round of 64 at the 2020 Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39, 36-hole leader Stephen Franken explains how he has simplified things away from the course to help him on the course.