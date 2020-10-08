×
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy caddies for James Nicholas at Orange County

Oct 09, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy caddies his childhood friend James Nicholas to an opening-round, 3-under 68 at Orange County National - Panther Lake.