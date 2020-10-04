×
Evan Harmeling interview after winning of the Savannah Championship 

Oct 05, 2020

Following his final-round 69 at the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship, Evan Harmeling reflects on winning his first Korn Ferry Tour title after only one previous career Top-20 finish. The victory at The Landings Club - Deer Creek Course moves him up 82 spots on the Points List.