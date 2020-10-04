×
3 things to know | Round 4 | Savannah Golf Championship

Oct 05, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship, Evan Harmeling defeats Kevin Dougherty with a birdie on the first playoff hole at The Landings Club - Deer Creek for his first Korn Ferry Tour title.