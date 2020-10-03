×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Kevin Dougherty comments after Round 3 of the Savannah Championship 

Oct 04, 2020

Following his third-round 68 at the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship, Kevin Dougherty explains how past close calls have fueled him as he chases his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Landings Club - Deer Creek Course.