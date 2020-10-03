Evan Harmeling interview after Round 3 of the Savannah Championship 

|
Oct 04, 2020
Following his third-round 67 at the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship, Evan Harmeling reflects on his past two months of strong play that have culminated to the 54-hole lead at the Landings Club - Deer Creek Course.
