Evan Harmeling interview after Round 3 of the Savannah Championship 

Oct 04, 2020

Following his third-round 67 at the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship, Evan Harmeling reflects on his past two months of strong play that have culminated to the 54-hole lead at the Landings Club - Deer Creek Course.