Noah Norton’s hole-out eagle in near-darkness at Savannah Golf Championship

Oct 02, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship, Georgia Tech senior Noah Norton holes out for eagle at the par-5 18th hole as darkness sets in, carding 4-under 68 at The Landings Club – Deer Creek Course.