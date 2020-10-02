Korn Ferry Tour players conduct blindfolded taste test at Savannah Golf Championship

|
Oct 02, 2020
Prior to the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship, Korn Ferry Tour players including Brent Grant, Taylor Moore and Nicolas Echavarria participate in a blindfolded taste test, where Grant ‘shops’ for former Arkansas teammates Moore and Echavarria, who strive to identify flavors and brands of gas-station snack items while blindfolded.
