×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Korn Ferry Tour players conduct blindfolded taste test at Savannah Golf Championship

Oct 02, 2020

Prior to the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship, Korn Ferry Tour players including Brent Grant, Taylor Moore and Nicolas Echavarria participate in a blindfolded taste test, where Grant ‘shops’ for former Arkansas teammates Moore and Echavarria, who strive to identify flavors and brands of gas-station snack items while blindfolded.