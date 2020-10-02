×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Kevin Dougherty interview after Round 1 of the Savannah Championship 

Oct 03, 2020

Following his second-round 66 at the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship, Kevin Dougherty discusses his fondness of the Landings Club - Deer Creek Course as well as his excitement of getting married next weekend.