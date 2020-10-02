Julian Etulain comments after course-record at Savannah Championship 

|
Oct 02, 2020
Following his second-round 62 at the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship, Julian Etulain explains how simplifying the process on the putting green helped him shoot a course-record 62 at The Landings Club - Deer Creek Course.
