Julian Etulain comments after course-record at Savannah Championship 

Oct 02, 2020

Following his second-round 62 at the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship, Julian Etulain explains how simplifying the process on the putting green helped him shoot a course-record 62 at The Landings Club - Deer Creek Course.