Headline -- 3 things to know | Round 1 | Savannah Golf Championship

Oct 02, 2020

Description – In the opening round of the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship, Monday qualifier Andrew Dorn cards 9-under 63 to assume a one-stroke lead over four players at the Landings Club - Deer Creek Course.