Headline -- 3 things to know | Round 1 | Savannah Golf Championship

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Oct 02, 2020
Description – In the opening round of the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship, Monday qualifier Andrew Dorn cards 9-under 63 to assume a one-stroke lead over four players at the Landings Club - Deer Creek Course.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.