Andrew Dorn comments after Round 1 of the Savannah Championship 

Oct 01, 2020

Following his opening-round 63 at the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship, Andrew Dorn discusses completing his Monday qualifier on Tuesday and still finding time to prepare for the Landings Club - Deer Creek GC.