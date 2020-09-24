×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jared Wolfe comments after Round 1 of the Wichita Open

Sep 25, 2020

Following his opening-round 63 at the 2020 Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth, Jared Wolfe talks about his round.