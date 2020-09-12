×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

3 things to know | Round 3 | Evans Scholars Invitational

Sep 13, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Evans Scholars Invitational, Curtis Thompson carded a 4-under 68, getting him to 15-under for the tournament, three strokes clear of the field heading into Sunday.