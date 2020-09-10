Korn Ferry Tour staffer Tommie Sheridan trains for virtual Boston Marathon to fight cancer

|
Sep 10, 2020
Veteran Korn Ferry Tour operations staffer Tommie Sheridan was selected to represent the PGA TOUR on the Golf Fights Cancer team for this year’s Boston Marathon, now being conducted virtually in accordance with the COVID-19 pandemic. Propelled by the support of the TOUR community, the Korn Ferry Tour has raised $50,000 and counting for the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund.
