×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

3 things to know | Round 1 | Evans Scholars Invitational

Sep 11, 2020

In the first round of the 2020 Evans Scholars Invitational, Trey Mullinax gains an early one-stroke lead at 6-under 66.