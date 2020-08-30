×
Dan McCarthy comments after Round 4 of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Aug 31, 2020

Following his final-round 71 at the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Dan McCarthy shares his emotions after claiming the final U.S. Open exemption available via the three-event Points List that provided five spots at Winged Foot.