Brandon Wu interview after winning the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Aug 31, 2020
Following his final-round 65 at the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Brandon Wu discusses winning his first Korn Ferry Tour title and also earning a spot in next month's U.S. Open, which is "down the street" from his hometown of Scarsdale, NY.
