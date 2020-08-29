Greyson Sigg comments after Round 3 of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

|
Aug 30, 2020
Following his third-round 66 at the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Greyson Sigg talks about a long Saturday at the course that began early in the morning with him finishing his second round.
