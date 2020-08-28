×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Seth Reeves comments after Round 2 of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Aug 28, 2020

Following his opening-round 69 at the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Seth Reeves discusses his recent resurgence after 18 months of searching for his golf game.