3 things to know | Round 2 | Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Aug 29, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Seth Reeves and Chris Kirk share the lead at 10-under as play is suspended due to darkness at Victoria National GC.