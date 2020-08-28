3 things to know | Round 2 | Korn Ferry Tour Championship

|
Aug 29, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Seth Reeves and Chris Kirk share the lead at 10-under as play is suspended due to darkness at Victoria National GC.
