Seth Reeves interview after Round 1 of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Aug 28, 2020

Following his opening-round 65 at the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Seth Reeves explains how being a little tired from playing so much lately is in fact helping him as he looks for his second KFT win this month.