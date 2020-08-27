Dawie van der Walt comments after Round 1 of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

|
Aug 28, 2020
Following his opening-round 64 at the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Dawie van der Walt explains why the test of Victoria National tests one's game on each shot.
