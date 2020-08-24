×
Curtis Luck interview after winning the Nationwide Children's 

Aug 24, 2020

Following his final-round 71 at the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Curtis Luck sits down to discuss earning his first win since 2016 by draining a seven-footer on the 72nd hole to win by one shot.