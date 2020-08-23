×
Theo Humphrey makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at Nationwide Children's

Aug 23, 2020

In the final round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2020, Theo Humphrey makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.