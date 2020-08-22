×
Curtis Luck interview after Round 3 of the Nationwide Children's 

Aug 22, 2020

Following his third-round 68 at the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Curtis Luck discusses how the Korn Ferry Tour combined season could prove to be beneficial in a long term sense.