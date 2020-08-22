×
Cameron Young birdies No. 5 in Round 3 at Nationwide Children's

Aug 22, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.