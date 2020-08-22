×
3 things to know | Round 3 | Nationwide Children's

Aug 23, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Curtis Luck cards 3-under 68 at the Ohio State University GC (Scarlet) to assume a one-stroke lead over Cameron Young into Sunday.