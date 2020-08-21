×
Erik Barnes makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at Nationwide Children's

Aug 21, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Erik Barnes makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.